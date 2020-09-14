Florida Lottery offices reopening to public

article

The Florida Lottery on Monday announced that players with prizes valued at $5,000 or more can request appointments to file claims at Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices.

Claim appointment requests can be submitted through the Florida Lottery’s website at www.flalottery.com/howToClaimForm.

Beginning on Tuesday, September 22, offices will be open to the public for claim appointments only. Claim appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., EST (Pensacola’s hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CST).

The first hour of each day will be reserved for players 65 and older and those with serious underlying medical conditions. Visitors must wear a face covering and submit to a mandatory health screening in accordance with DOH and CDC guidelines prior to entering a Lottery office.