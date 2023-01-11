Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game

A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola.

Officials said the 50-year-old played the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme, a $30 scratch-off game.

He chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000. The store will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Since the game's launch in February 2021, three people have claimed the game's top prize of $15 million.

If you're feeling lucky, the game still has one top prize of $15 million remaining.

The odds of winning overall are 1-in-2.598.

