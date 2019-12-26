Florida lawmakers draft bill that would protect seniors' money

Florida lawmakers are drafting a bill to help seniors keep their money.

Legislators are proposing tighter control over senior guardians. They hope this stops crooked financial advisors from taking advantage of the elderly.

The new restrictions would require courts to check for conflicts of interest before assigning them a client.

Florida Senator Kathleen Passidomo says that this is "becoming a huge problem financially. Billions of dollars from our older populations are being targeted. As a state, we need to make sure we protect our vulnerable, elder citizens."

The legislation passed the House committee. Now, the Senate has to hold a hearing.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.