Florida lawmakers advance bill to restrict ballot initiatives

Amendment integrity or undermining democracy?

What we know:

Florida lawmakers are advancing a bill (HB 1205) that would tighten restrictions on the ballot-initiative process, making it more difficult for citizen-led amendments to reach voters. The bill, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, focuses on curbing out-of-state funding and alleged fraud in petition gathering. The Republican-controlled House Government Operations Subcommittee approved the measure in a 14-4 vote along party lines, with only one Democrat, Rep. Jose Alvarez, supporting it.

The bill includes several provisions, such as requiring petition signers to provide driver’s license or Social Security information, reducing the time for initiative sponsors to submit petitions, and increasing fines for late submissions. It would also mandate $1 million bonds from sponsors, require petition circulators to be Florida residents, and impose background checks and training for paid circulators.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether the bill will pass both chambers and be signed into law in its current form. The extent to which the proposed restrictions would impact future citizen-led initiatives is also unclear. Additionally, there is debate over whether fraud in petition gathering is a widespread issue or a justification for tightening controls.

The backstory:

Ballot initiatives have played a crucial role in shaping Florida’s laws, allowing voters to pass measures on issues such as medical marijuana, minimum wage increases, and political redistricting reforms. In 2023, political committees spent over $263 million on two high-profile initiatives—one supporting abortion rights and the other legalizing recreational marijuana. Both measures failed to secure the required 60% voter approval to amend the state Constitution.

For years, Florida lawmakers have imposed increasing restrictions on the ballot-initiative process, arguing that it is being exploited by well-funded special interest groups. Supporters of HB 1205 say these changes are necessary to prevent outside influence, while opponents argue they will make it nearly impossible for citizens to bypass the Legislature on critical issues.

Big picture view:

The debate over HB 1205 reflects a broader struggle between lawmakers and grassroots movements over direct democracy. Supporters of the bill, including business groups like the Florida Chamber of Commerce, argue that constitutional amendments should not be driven by out-of-state money or fraudulent petitions. Opponents, including voting-rights organizations and student activists, warn that the measure could severely limit Floridians' ability to shape policy when lawmakers fail to act.

What they're saying:

"This bill is not about election integrity. It’s about fear — fear of the people using their constitutional right to act when you fail to deliver on the issues that matter most to them," said Genesis Robinson, executive director of Equal Ground Education Fund and Action Fund.

Bill sponsor Jenna Persons-Mulicka defended the measure, saying, "Now, the process has been taken over by out-of-state fraudsters looking to make a quick buck and by special interests intent on buying their way into our Constitution."

Rep. Jeff Holcomb pushed back against critics, arguing that voters already have a voice through elections: "That’s your day of democracy, is election day."

Rep. Dotie Joseph countered, saying, "This bill is about consolidating power in the hands of politicians and special interests."

