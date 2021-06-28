Florida law enforcement to head to Texas, Arizona to help border control efforts

On Monday, more than 50 law enforcement officers are expected to head to Texas and Arizona to help with border control efforts.

This comes after the leader of both states requested the help. They accused the Biden Administration of failing to adequately address the crisis, which has resulted in increased drug smuggling and instances of human trafficking.

Governor Ron DeSantis, with law enforcement by his side, announced earlier this month that Florida would help by sending law enforcement their way, citing that this will help Florida too because some of the drug crossings at the border end up in our state.

"America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American," DeSantis said in a statement. "The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe."

"Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back," he added.

A total of 12 law enforcement entities within Florida are sending personnel to the other states. The groups include the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and nine county sheriff’s offices.

Governor DeSantis said the Florida-based personnel would remain on assignment in the other states for at least 16 days "across a variety of different functions." The Governor noted Florida was the first state to commit resources in response to the request.

However, critics of this move have called this a "political stunt."

