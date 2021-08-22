Florida law enforcement member passes away, sheriff's office says

A Central Florida law enforcement member has passed away, a sheriff’s office said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that James Childs, a member of fire dispatch, passed away on Saturday.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

"Please keep James’ family in your thoughts and prayers," the Sheriff’s Office said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.