Kissimmee police chief search: Who are the 2 candidates?

The Brief Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa gave updates to the media on Thursday morning about the continued search for the city's next police chief. The search for the new chief comes after the former police chief and the deputy chief resigned following an investigation into a 2023 use-of-force case, as well as allegations of "systemic issues" within the department. The search is down to two individuals — retired Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon and current Clermont Police Chief Charles "Chuck" Broadway. Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald said he will make the final decision on the new chief in the coming weeks. Robert Anzueto, from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, was named interim police chief in October, but will return to his previous department this month. Wilson Muñoz will serve as the acting police chief during the final transition period.



The Kissimmee Police Department is in the final stretches of picking its new police chief, and the search is down to two candidates: retired Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon and current Clermont Police Chief Charles "Chuck" Broadway.

Robert Anzueto, from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, was named interim police chief in October, but will return to his previous department this month.

Wilson Muñoz, who currently serves as deputy chief, will serve as the acting police chief during the final transition period.

Latest updates on the search process

What they're saying:

Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa gave updates to the media on Thursday morning about the ongoing hunt for the next police chief. She said the final panel interviews led by City Manager Mike Steigerwald were conducted yesterday.

"We are looking for someone who wants longevity with our department; that's very important for us," Espinosa said. "Also, someone that believes in transparency and, of course, building a team, which is where we're at right now."

Espinosa said there have been several very qualified candidates that have applied throughout the process, but she trusts Steigerwald will make the correct final decision. She said the city has not wanted to be rushed with the process, as they will make "the right decision at the right time."

Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa gave updates to the media on Thursday morning about the continued search for the city's next police chief.

"In order to pick the right person, we have to perform due diligence," she said.

Steigerwald said he is committed to ensuring the selection process prioritizes the community's needs and strong leadership within the department.

"This search is about more than finding a leader; it’s about ensuring the next chief will continue the work that Interim Chief Anzueto has begun," he said. "We are looking for someone who will lead with transparency, build on the momentum of reform, and ensure that KPD remains a department that the community continues to trust and respect."

"Transitioning to a permanent chief is essential to solidifying KPD's progress and ensuring the department’s future success," the City of Kissimmmee said in a press release. "While KPD has faced significant challenges … the city is taking deliberate steps to ensure that the agency emerges stronger and more accountable while maintaining its overall support for those who ethically police daily. The appointment of a permanent chief will build on this progress and reaffirm the department's commitment to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement and community service."

What we don't know:

It has not yet been determined when the decision on the new police chief will be announced.

However, Espinosa said the city is about a week away from its final choice. City leaders are hoping for the new chief to start in April.

Who are the two final candidates?

Dig deeper:

Rolon retired from the Orland Police Department in July 2022 after 30 years, four in which he served as chief. He was the 39th chief and the first Hispanic person to have the title.

Broadway has been with the Clermont Police Department since 2010 and was named chief of police in 2012. His career in law enforcement began in 1996 with the New York City Police Department. He moved to Florida in 2002, working with the Gainesville Police Department, until taking a job with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in 2004.

Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway, left, and former Orlando Police Department Chief Orlando Rolon, right, are the two final candidates to serve as the next Kissimmee police chief. (Credit: Clermont Police Department, Orlando Police Department)

What happened to the previous police chief?

The backstory:

In October, the Kissimmee Police Department's top two leaders resigned from their positions, and a detective and an officer were placed on administrative leave, following an investigation into a 2023 use-of-force case, as well as allegations of "systemic issues" within the department.

Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland and Deputy Chief Camille Alicia were the two that resigned from their positions.

The department is under the microscope by the State Attorney's office and is accused of covering up police misconduct for at least eight years.

An audit back in November revealed at least 15 instances spanning between 2015 and 2023 of excessive force or improper entry into homes that were not reported to the state, which is required by law.

Eleven officers, including Holland and Alicia, are being investigated for improper use of force.

Anzueto has served as the interim police chief ever since.

"I think that our department is a very strong department, and when something small happens, sometimes it gets magnified to extremes," Espinosa said. "We understand we have amazing men and women serving our community through KPD, and we're going to stand right by them."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: