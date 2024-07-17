Florida is home to 2 of the country's best dog-friendly beaches: report

Looking to bring your dog with you the next time you head to the beach?

USA Today recently published a ranking of the 10 best dog-friendly beaches across the country – and two Florida spots made the cut. In fact, the best dog-friendly beach in the entire U.S. is located right here in the Sunshine State, according to the report, which was compiled from the outlet's Readers' Choice Awards.

Jupiter Dog Beach was ranked No. 1. Here's why, according to USA Today:

"Located in the Palm Beach area, Jupiter offers ample outdoor recreation opportunities for both tourists and their pets. Upon arrival to the beach, well-behaved dogs can run free without a leash, with no shortage of waste bag stations — thoughtfully provided by the Friends of Jupiter Beach organization — lining the surrounding shore."

The other Florida entry on the list is Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde, located about 13 miles south of St. Petersburg. USA Today shared the following information about the dog-friendly beach:

"Florida’s historic Fort De Soto Park dates back to the late 19th century, and in the modern era, the surrounding region serves as a popular recreation site for dogs and their owners alike. Upon arrival, pets can take a dip in the warm Sunshine State water, with Fort De Soto allowing beach access to dogs in a designated area."

Here's a look at the top 10 dog-friendly beaches in the U.S., according to USA Today:

Jupiter Dog Beach, Jupiter, Florida Seaside Beach, Seaside, Oregon Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis, Maryland Freeman Park, Carolina Beach, North Carolina Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon Rosie's Dog Beach, Long Beach, California Fort De Sota Park, Tierra Verde, Florida Port Aransas Beach, Port Aransas, Texas Coronado Dog Beach, Coronado, California Nags Head, Nags Head, North Carolina

