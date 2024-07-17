Expand / Collapse search

The best hotels in Florida: report

Published  July 17, 2024 10:12am EDT
Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Calling all sunseekers and luxury lovers! U.S. News & World Report has rolled out the red carpet with its ranking of the best hotels in Florida. 

Whether you're looking for lavish or laid-back, these top-ranked getaways could turn your vacation fantasies into reality. 

U.S. News & World Report compiled its ranking based on industry awards, guest reviews and hotel class ratings. 

Here's a look at the top 10 hotels in Florida:

  1. Acquaina Resort & Residences, Sunny Isles Beach
  2. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside
  3. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista
  4. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Miami Beach
  5. The Setai Miami Beach, Miami Beach
  6. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Bal Harbour
  7. The Breakers Palm Beach, Palm Beach
  8. Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, Ponte Vedra Beach
  9. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island
  10. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes, Orlando

Click here to read the full report. 