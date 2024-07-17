The best hotels in Florida: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - Calling all sunseekers and luxury lovers! U.S. News & World Report has rolled out the red carpet with its ranking of the best hotels in Florida.
Whether you're looking for lavish or laid-back, these top-ranked getaways could turn your vacation fantasies into reality.
U.S. News & World Report compiled its ranking based on industry awards, guest reviews and hotel class ratings.
Here's a look at the top 10 hotels in Florida:
- Acquaina Resort & Residences, Sunny Isles Beach
- Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside
- Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista
- Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Miami Beach
- The Setai Miami Beach, Miami Beach
- The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Bal Harbour
- The Breakers Palm Beach, Palm Beach
- Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, Ponte Vedra Beach
- The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island
- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes, Orlando
