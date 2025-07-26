Florida husband of missing woman sentenced to 15 years for child sexual abuse material: Records

The Brief Brett Baldwin has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material. Brett Baldwin is the husband of Nicole Baldwin, who has been missing since 2023. Brett Baldwin has not been named a suspect, arrested or charged with any connection to his wife's disappearance.



The husband of a missing Mount Dora woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material, court documents show.

Latest case updates

What we know:

On Friday, Brett Baldwin was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

A complaint from Homeland Security alleges that a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent discovered that Baldwin possessed multiple videos of child pornography on his phone.

On Nov. 28, 2024, detectives with the Mount Dora Police Department seized Baldwin's phone while executing a search warrant on his home, court records show.

Baldwin was arrested in December 2023. Officials said Baldwin had thousands of files depicting CSAM, primarily of young children.

After his first phone was seized by law enforcement, investigators said Baldwin obtained a second phone. The second phone was later seized and searched pursuant to a warrant. Officials found that Baldwin had downloaded thousands of files depicting CSAM onto his second phone.

Baldwin was indicted on Dec. 20, 2023, and a superseding indictment was returned on Feb. 6, 2024.

In April 2025, Baldwin was found guilty of one count of possession of CSAM and three counts of receiving CSAM.

Brett Baldwin has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. (Credit: Lake County Jail)

Nicole Baldwin still missing

The backstory:

The search warrant for Baldwin's home was executed after his wife, Nicole, went missing on Nov. 2, 2023.

Nicole Baldwin was last seen at her home off Strathmore Circle, in the Lancaster subdivision of Mount Dora. Her personal belongings were left at the house, including her Apple Watch, purse, cards and car. The mother-of-three had just recently celebrated her 20-year-old daughter's birthday the day before she disappeared.

In April 2024, police updated the search for the missing mother, calling it a homicide investigation.

Brett Baldwin has not been named a suspect, arrested or charged with any connection to his wife's disappearance.

What you can do:

If you have seen Nicole Baldwin or have any information, call the Mount Dora Police Department at (352) 735-7130 or email policedeptcidemail@cityofmountdora.com.