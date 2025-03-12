Florida House moves to lower gun purchase age, reviving post-Parkland debate

The Brief Florida House Republicans advanced a bill to lower the age for rifle and shotgun purchases, reversing a post-Parkland restriction. Supporters argue 18-year-olds have other adult responsibilities, while opponents cite safety concerns and brain development. The bill faces hurdles in the Senate and a pending federal court ruling on the existing law.



Florida House Republicans on Wednesday backed a proposal that would repeal part of a law passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and allow people under age 21 to buy rifles and shotguns.

‘We owe it to these families not to go backwards’

What we know:

Florida House Republicans are advancing a bill (HB 759) that would repeal part of a law enacted after the 2018 Parkland school shooting, allowing individuals under 21 to purchase rifles and shotguns. The GOP-controlled House Criminal Justice Subcommittee approved the measure in a 13-5 vote along party lines. The House has passed similar bills in previous years, but the Senate has yet to act.

The current law, enacted after the Parkland shooting, bars those under 21 from purchasing long guns but allows them to receive such firearms as gifts. The proposed bill would also permit private sales of handguns to individuals under 21, which is currently restricted under federal law for licensed dealers. The legislation must still pass the Judiciary Committee before reaching the full House for a vote.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether the Florida Senate will consider the bill this year, as past attempts have failed. Additionally, a federal court is still weighing the constitutionality of the existing age restriction, following a lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association. The outcome of that ruling could influence the legislative debate. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled his support for revising state gun laws, but the specifics of his stance on this particular measure remain unclear.

The backstory:

The age restriction was part of a sweeping school safety law passed in the wake of the Parkland massacre, where a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people with a semi-automatic rifle. The law, signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott, also included measures such as a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases and the establishment of a "red flag" law allowing courts to temporarily remove guns from individuals deemed a threat.

Gun rights groups, including the NRA, opposed the age restriction from the start and quickly challenged it in court. Lower courts upheld the law, but a full panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in October and has yet to rule.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the bill argue that 18- to 20-year-olds are legally adults with other rights and responsibilities, including military service, and should not be barred from purchasing firearms.

"Concerns about the maturity of 18- to 20-year-olds have been raised," said Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola. "But this group is already entrusted with significant responsibilities, such as voting, serving on juries and enlisting in the armed forces."

Gun rights advocates say the law disproportionately harms young women who need firearms for self-defense.

"As a father, I want my daughter to be armed when she is under the age of 21 and she is living outside my house, so she is able to protect herself," said Luis Valdes of Gun Owners of America. "Right now, the law disarms women. It disarms our college students."

Opponents argue that younger individuals are more prone to impulsive behavior and should not have easier access to firearms.

"We must think harder and longer," said Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa. "Eighteen-year-olds don’t need guns. We don’t let them drink alcohol for a reason. They are not ready yet."

Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, emphasized the voices of Parkland survivors and families.

"We owe it to these families not to go backwards," she said.

What's next:

The bill still needs approval from the Judiciary Committee before it can go to the full House. In the Senate, related bills have been filed but have not advanced through committee hearings.

A final decision on the bill’s fate will likely depend on both legislative action and the pending federal court ruling.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: