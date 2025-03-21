Florida House considers bill to lower minimum age for rifle purchases from 21 to 18

The Brief Florida lawmakers are considering a bill to lower the minimum age for buying rifles from 21 to 18, reversing a law passed after the Parkland shooting. The House has approved similar bills before, but the Senate has not taken action. Supporters argue it restores Second Amendment rights, while opponents warn it could lead to more gun violence.



The Florida House could move quickly to pass a controversial bill that would lower the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 21 to 18.

What we know:

The Florida House is considering a bill (HB 759) that would lower the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 21 to 18. The current age restriction was enacted in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which killed 17 people. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman and Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, has been passed by the House in previous years but has never advanced in the Senate. The National Rifle Association and other gun rights advocates argue that the age restriction is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the Florida Senate will take up the bill this year, as it has declined to do so in previous sessions. Additionally, it is uncertain if Gov. Ron DeSantis would sign the bill into law should it reach his desk. Lawmakers who support the restriction have not indicated whether they are willing to negotiate potential compromises, such as exceptions for military personnel or law enforcement.

The backstory:

Following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature enacted a law raising the minimum age for purchasing long guns to 21. The law was part of a broader gun safety package passed in response to public outcry over the attack. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was 19 years old when he legally purchased the semiautomatic rifle used in the massacre. Since then, Republican lawmakers and gun rights organizations have pushed to reverse the measure, arguing that 18-year-olds are legally considered adults and should not be barred from purchasing firearms.

Big picture view:

The debate over HB 759 reflects broader national tensions over gun rights and public safety. Florida, a politically divided state, has seen repeated clashes over Second Amendment protections and gun control measures in the years following the Parkland shooting. If the bill passes, it would mark a significant shift in the state’s gun laws, potentially setting a precedent for other states with similar age restrictions. Meanwhile, gun control advocates warn that repealing the law could lead to increased gun violence, particularly among young adults.

What we know:

The House is scheduled to take up HB 759 on Wednesday, where it is expected to pass. The bill’s fate then rests with the Senate, which has yet to signal whether it will consider the measure. If approved, it would go to Gov. DeSantis for final approval. The outcome could reignite political and legal battles over gun laws in Florida and beyond.

