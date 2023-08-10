Florida hotel worker reports man, woman for trafficking minors at hotel

article

A man and woman are facing multiple human trafficking charges after they arranged for two minor females to have sex with the man, Palm Beach County Deputies said.

On August 6, a hotel clerk told law enforcement that he walked into a room at the Lago Motor Inn where he saw two minor females sitting on a bed next to 44-year-old Ricardo Flores.

The worker said he noticed how young the two females looked, so he called the police.

When detectives arrived at the hotel, they took the two minors, Flores, and 44-year-old Maria Barrios Calero in for interviews.

Their investigation revealed that Calero arranged a "date" between Flores and the two minors who were paid to have sex with Flores.

Calero was charged with three counts of human trafficking and Flores was charged with two counts of human trafficking.