Amendment 5 passes: Florida voters approve homestead exemption inflation adjustment ballot measure

LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE | Watch FOX 35 News in the video player above for live election coverage, live election results for president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and local Florida races, including six amendments.

Millions of Floridians cast their votes in the 2024 General Election. Six proposed constitutional amendments were on the November ballot, but only two passed the 60% threshold required for approval.

One of those amendments was Amendment 2, the Right to Fish and Hunt measure, which garnered 67% of the vote. The other successful measure, Amendment 5, received 66% of the vote, according to unofficial results as of about 10 p.m.

The measure, titled "Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemption," is expected to give many homeowners slightly larger property-tax breaks.

YOU DECIDE 2024:

Homeowners receive tax exemptions on the assessed values of their property up to $25,000 and on the values between $50,000 and $75,000. The amendment will require adjusting for inflation the exempt portion currently between $50,000 and $75,000.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: