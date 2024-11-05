Election results: Who's winning presidential race, Kamala Harris v. Donald Trump?
Watch FOX 35 News in the video player above for live election coverage, live election results for president, U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and local Florida races, including six amendments.
Below you'll find live election results in the 2024 presidential race, U.S. House races, and U.S. Senate.
More election results
- Alachua County election results
- Brevard County election results
- Dixie County election results
- Flagler County election results
- Gilchrist County election results
- Lake County election results
- Marion County election results
- Orange County election results
- Osceola County election results
- Seminole County election results
- Sumter County election results
- Volusia County election results
