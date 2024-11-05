2024 Election: Live county-by-county results
Polls have closed in Florida and election results are beginning to come in. Results will continue to be updated throughout the night.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the election results and races.
- Alachua County election results
- Brevard County election results
- Dixie County election results
- Flagler County election results
- Gilchrist County election results
- Lake County election results
- Marion County election results
- Orange County election results
- Osceola County election results
- Seminole County election results
- Sumter County election results
- Volusia County election results
Live election results:
