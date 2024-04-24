Florida home that once belonged to Osama Bin Laden's brother is being demolished

The home that once belonged to Khalil Bin Laden, the half-brother of Osama Bin Laden, is now being torn down in Oakland, Florida.

The home has changed owners several times over the years and it used to belong to the family that created Tupperware and a creator of Jello.

Now, it’s in the hands of a developer. It sits on 17 acres of land, right on the water.

"It’s a lot of history. The house made it to 97 years, almost to 100, so many different people lived here," says a woman who used to live in the house.

Khalil and his family lived there for more than 20 years but were forced to flee following the September 11 attacks.

In terms of what’s next for the property, the city of Oakland says they were contacted by the representatives of the current property and said there were plans to redevelop the property at some point in the future.