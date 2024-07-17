Florida Highway Patrol seeking repeat victory in annual 'best looking cruiser' contest

The Florida Highway Patrol plans to zoom past the competition this year to win the "best looking cruiser award."

On Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol entered the 2024 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best Looking Cruiser contest with hopes of becoming back-to-back champions.

Last year, FHP made history by taking home the title for the first time. using a photo of the agency's signature black and tan vehicle with an alligator from Gatorland. FHP received over 180,000 votes, the highest number in competition history, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

"FHP is excited to participate in the AAST 'Best Looking Cruiser' competition, and we look forward to seeing what the other states have to offer," said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. "This year, our cruiser pays tribute to the legendary Delta IV Heavy rocket while showcasing our commitment to public safety and service. We encourage everyone to support us by casting their vote and helping us defend our title as the best-looking cruiser in the nation."

This year, FHP submitted an "out-of-this-world" photo – taken by Sean Stolz – at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex during the final liftoff of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket on April 18, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol entered the 2024 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) with plans to be back-to-back winners of the "best looking cruiser award." (Photo: FHP)

"This year’s photo entry embodies Florida’s spirit of innovation and commitment to excellence, capturing iconic elements of our state," said Space Florida CEO Rob Long. "Space Florida is proud to support our state troopers in this competition, and we hope to see Florida take home another victory."

The cruiser with the most votes will be the cover of the AAST 2025 Calendar. Proceeds will support the AAST Foundation, which offers scholarships to the dependents of member troopers.

Florida Highway Patrol's 2023 entry in the ‘best looking cruiser’ contest (Photo: FHP)

The competition runs from July 15-29.

Click here to vote.