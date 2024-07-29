Florida Highway Patrol dominates 'best looking cruiser' competition (again!)

article

It's official: Florida Highway Patrol has the "best looking cruiser" for the second year in a row!

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) announced the winner of the annual contest on Monday afternoon. FHP received nearly 29,000 of the contest's 276,000+ votes, the organization said.

FHP entered the contest – which featured "100% participation from our state police agencies this year," AAST said – with a photo of the agency's signature black and tan cruiser in front of the legendary United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket that launched for the last time in April from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex.

Coming in second place this year was Kentucky, with just over 26,000 votes. Nevada, West Virginia and North Carolina round out the top five.

"This year’s photo entry embodies Florida’s spirit of innovation and commitment to excellence, capturing iconic elements of our state," Space Florida CEO Rob Long said at the start of the competition. "Space Florida is proud to support our state troopers in this competition, and we hope to see Florida take home another victory."

Now that FHP has won the contest again, the "out-of-this-world" photograph will be highlighted on the cover of the AAST 2025 Calendar. Proceeds will support the AAST Foundation, which offers scholarships to the dependents of member troopers.