'Monster': Florida high school coach accused of sexual misconduct against students

A baseball coach for Celebration High School in Osceola County is being accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with teenage girls. The incidents reportedly happened on school property.

Samuel Figueroa, 43, was arrested on multiple charges including lewd and lascivious molestation, sexual performance by a child, and offenses against students by an authority figure, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters during a news conference Thursday morning.

Lopez said that over the past few months, several students came forward describing their individual encounters with Figueroa.

MORE NEWS:

In one case, investigators said he instructed a student to go into the girl's bathroom to take and send him inappropriate photos of herself. In other incidents, Figueroa reportedly made vulgar and sexual remarks about students' physical appearance, and at least two students said he touched them in a sexual way.

The victims are between the ages of 15 and 18, according to the sheriff.

"He has abused his power. He's abused his position and is a sexual deviant who was lurking in our schools. Thanks to the brave students for coming forward and exposing this guy for the monster that he is," Lopez said.

Deputies believe there could be more victims and said additional charges are forthcoming.

Anyone who may have had an encounter with Figueroa that made them feel uncomfortable is asked to contact the sheriff's office.