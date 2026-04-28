Florida grandpa saves boy, 3, from house destroyed by fire

The Brief A Florida grandfather rushed back into his family's burning Geneva home on April 24 to rescue his three-year-old grandson, Luca. The fire, which officials say began in the kitchen before spreading to the garage and attic, broke out as Luca's mother was attempting to drag her children to safety through thick smoke. The grandfather successfully located the trapped toddler and carried him out alive, though the family is now left struggling to rebuild after the blaze destroyed their home.



Without hesitation, a Florida grandfather ran into his family's burning home to rescue his three-year-old grandson. Now, days after a fire destroyed the family's home, they're trying to rebuild their lives.

Three-year-old Luca was trapped inside his family's Geneva home amid the chaos of a house fire on April 24. Seminole County Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and then spread to parts of the garage and the attic.

As the family ran outside, trying to escape as flames and thick smoke quickly filled their home, Luca's mom, Kayla Argueta, said he slipped away and got trapped inside.

What we know:

Kayla Argueta said her only focus in that moment was getting her children out alive.



"I got one, and I put one on my side, and then I was dragging the other one out," Argueta said.



However, as the family made it safely outside, Luca remained in the burning home. Argueta's dad ran back into the home and rescued her son.

"He ran back in, he was bleeding from his arm," Argueta told FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger.



The grandfather was able to locate Luca and carried him out of the burning home.



All six family members made it out alive. But, their pets didn't survive, and their home was completely destroyed.

A Geneva family's home was destroyed by a fire on April 24, 2026.

What's next:

Now, the family is left picking up the pieces.



They said they need support as they try to rebuild their lives and GoFundMe was started to help with temporary housing and essential items.