Winter Haven receives $9 million grant from state for road infrastructure, job growth

article

As Winter Haven continues to see an increase in its population – and traffic – the state has awarded the city with funding for road infrastructure.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Winter Haven will receive more than $9 million to support "economic growth." He explained that $6.4 million comes from the Job Growth Grant Fund while the Florida Department of Transportation will provide $3 million.

"I come bearing gifts," he said to begin the press conference from City Hall. "Winter Haven is a great community, it’s a fast-growing community. We understand there’s needs for infrastructure."

The bulk of the money will go to the city's Intermodal Logistics Center, which is its Railroad Warehouse District, for road improvement projects. The city will also be bringing high-speed internet to that area, officials said.

Advertisement

When the projects are done, the governor said they may help bring nearly 5,000 new jobs to the area.



The governor said similar funding announcements will be made throughout the week in areas of Florida "designed to support infrastructure and job training and job growth."

