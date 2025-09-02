Gov. DeSantis highlights results of SAFE program to fight fentanyl in Florida

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke with Lt. Gov. Jay Collins on Tuesday morning in Orlando. The pair highlighted the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication ( SAFE) program to fight fentanyl in Florida. The SAFE initiative provides grant funding to Florida law enforcement agencies to investigate and combat illegal fentanyl activity.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins spoke on Tuesday morning in Orlando to highlight the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program to fight fentanyl.

The two leaders accentuated several recent SAFE-funded investigations that led to the dismantling of drug trafficking operations across the Sunshine State.

What kind of impact has the SAFE program had?

What we know:

According to state officials, the SAFE program's funding has enabled law enforcement to seize hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and has contributed to a notable decrease in opioid-related deaths in Florida. DeSantis also touched on immigration when discussing the program, praising the Trump administration for its stricter border policies in helping to stop fentanyl trafficking.

Through nearly 200 SAFE investigations, the governor said there have been 2,100 arrests, as well as the seizure of 485 pounds of fentanyl and more than 63,000 fentanyl pills. DeSantis said this is enough fentanyl to kill one-third of the population of the United States, which is more than 100 million people. In addition to fentanyl, more than 545 pounds of cocaine, more than 300 pounds of meth, 730 firearms related to drugs, 76 vehicles related to drugs and about $4.6 million in drug cash have also been recovered.

DeSantis highlighted several recent operations in the state that yielded notable results, including a high-profile arrest earlier this month in Orlando of a cartel member who was selling fentanyl and meth. More than 4.4 pounds of fentanyl were seized during the operation, which could kill 1 million people. An undocumented immigrant was also arrested by FDLE Orlando who admitted to committing 29 murders and trafficking cocaine.

DeSantis credited multiple law enforcement organizations for their partnerships and hardwork, mentioning some, including the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), which arrested twenty people during an extensive operation involving fentanyl and cocaine, designated "Operation ‘Burn Baby Burn." Another mention was the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), which DeSantis said helped to seize the largest fentanyl seizure in the county's history in June. He said deputies confiscated 64 pounds of fentanyl linked to two Mexican cartels, and the total value of the seized drugs was estimated at $4.5 million.

What's next:

DeSantis said he will be recommending additional funding in this year's budget for the SAFE program.

'Like playing Russian Roulette with your lives'

What they're saying:

"This is not an easy issue to deal with," DeSantis said. "It takes only a very small amount of fentanyl to be fatal. I don't think there's anybody in Florida that has not been impacted in one way or another by this narcotic. Everyone knows someone. … It's like playing Russian Roulette with your lives."

When was the SAFE program established?

The backstory:

The Florida Legislature established the SAFE grant program in 2023 to provide funding to law enforcement agencies for combating illegal fentanyl activity and large-scale drug operations across the state.

The program received an initial allocation of $15 million in 2023, with subsequent budget proposals continuing its funding. For the 2025–2026 Fiscal Year, $8.5 million is allocated.

DeSantis has continued to support and highlight the program's use since its inception.