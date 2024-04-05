Florida GOP official George Riley Jr reported missing

Flagler Republican Party officials have confirmed that the executive director of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) is reported missing, according to a statement.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported that George Riley Jr., 43, was last seen on Wednesday near Centerview Blvd. He was driving a black Ford Expedition bearing a Florida license plate with the registration JIS-F96.

Authorities have initiated a search and investigation into his disappearance. Further details about his disappearance or any additional developments have not been disclosed.

RPOF Chair Evan Power announced Riley's appointment as executive director last month.