Florida General Election: Important dates, deadlines for voting

article

Voting is underway in the Nov. 8 general election in Florida. After the first vote-by-mail ballots were sent to people in the military and overseas, the state Division of Elections reported Friday that 83 ballots had been cast, including 53 by people registered in Monroe County.

Elections supervisors have sent out more than 66,500 ballots, with 24,636 going to registered Republicans and 26,119 to registered Democrats. Another 14,197 ballots had gone to unaffiliated voters and 1,595 to people registered with third parties. Floridians have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in the general election.

The deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots is Oct. 29. In-person early voting will be held statewide from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, but many counties will expand on those dates.