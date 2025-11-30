Florida Gators hire Jon Sumrall as football head coach

article

The University of Florida has hired a new football coach: Jon Sumrall, the current coach at Tulane University.

UF confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon. Both ESPN and the Associated Press were first to report that UF was finalizing a deal to hire Sumrall.

Sumrall replaces Billy Napier, who was fired in October after four season – and a disappointing start to the 2025 season. Napier's Gator record ended at 22-23.

He will be the fifth Gators head coach since Urban Meyer, who stepped down as head coach in 2010.

Monday press conference planned

The Gators will formally introduce Sumrall at a 3:15 p.m. press conference on Monday, Dec. 1, the team announced. FOX 35 plans to be there and stream back the press conference live.

Who is Jon Sumrall?

Jon Sumrall is the current coach of Tulane University's Green Wave. He joined the program in December 2023, becoming the university's 42nd head football coach.

He's led the team to an overall 19-7 record in 2024 and 2025, the university said.

UF said Sumrall would join the Gators after Tulane's season. The Green Wave is expected to compete in the American Conference title game. If the team wins, they'll move on to the College Football Playoff.

Prior to coaching Tulane, Sumrall led the Troy Trojans to an overall record of 23-4 in 2022 and 2023.

Sumrall's deal with the Gators is believed to be a 6-year pact, according to the Associated Press.