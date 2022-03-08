Florida gas prices soar to record high, passing $4 per gallon

The average gas price in Florida is now at a record high. It clocks in at $4.15 a gallon – up from just 24 hours ago.

According to AAA, gas prices have gone up by nearly 15-cents since Monday. The new Florida average is now just over $4 a gallon.

Floridians are now facing the highest gas prices in 14 years.

Many businesses and workers are feeling the impact from the price surge. My A/C Solution in Lake Mary says they’ve had to increase what they charge for house calls.

AAA has offered some tips for saving money on gas:

Combine errands to limit drive time

Shop around for the best gas prices

Consider paying cash if retailers charge extra for credit cards and drive conservatively. Agreesive speed reduces fuel economy

AAA says gas prices are surging because of sanctions against Russia, which has limited its ability to sell oil on the global market.

You can find the cheapest gas prices near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.

