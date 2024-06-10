Florida gas prices drop to the lowest since February, AAA says: Here's where to fill up in our area

You'll want to fill up your gas tank, Floridians! According to AAA- The Auto Club Group, gas prices are now the lowest in the Sunshine State since February.

The state average price for a gallon of gas has dropped for the 17th consecutive day, declining a total of $0.25. As of Monday morning, the state average is 3.28 per gallon, with the national average at $3.44.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, said in a statement that gas prices are low due to the "weakness in the oil and gasoline futures markets."

"Floridians and summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week," Jenkins added.

Here is the average price for a gallon of gas per county in Central Florida:

Orange County: $3.21

Osceola County: $3.16

Volusia County: $3.28

Seminole County: $3.25

Flagler County: $3.35

Alachua County: $3.38

Marion County: $3.27

Lake County: $3.12

Brevard County: $3.23

Sumter County: $3.26

Polk County: $3.24

FOX 35's Pump Patrol provides a map of where to find the cheapest gas prices in Orlando and Central Florida from GasBuddy. You can find that map, along with tips to save on gas, by clicking here.