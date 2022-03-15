Florida gas prices drop again: Where to get gas under $4 a gallon

Florida is seeing another drop in gas prices.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of regular is now $4.33, which is down a penny from Monday. But there are factors that could cause prices to spike again.

Oil was above $123 a barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it has gradually fallen to below $110. If this trend continues, it could remove more of the pressure we’re experiencing at the pump.

RELATED: Florida gas prices: Cheapest days to fill up

AAA experts say the cost of oil accounts for about 50-percent of what we pay at the pump.

On Tuesday morning, several gas stations were listing gas below $4 a gallon, including Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach ($3.89), Sunoco at Lee Road and Turner Road in Winter Park ($3.89) and Sam's Club in Daytona Beach ($3.89).

And now the big question is how long will it last?

With spring and summer right around the corner, gas experts say prices are expected to rise again because of demand and people getting on the road to travel.

You can find the cheapest gas prices near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement



