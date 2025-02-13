Florida man arrested after repetitively sexually abusing child family member, deputies say

The Brief A Florida man has been arrested after he repetitively sexually abused a child family member over the course of several years, deputies say. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as a 47-year-old Kristopher Henriqson, of Palm Coast. Reports show Henriqson was arrested for capital sexual battery, sexual battery by familial or custodial authority, and lewd or lascivious battery. Additional drug charges also were later added on. Henriqson was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said Henriqson's crimes qualify for the death penalty.



What led to the arrest of Kristopher Henriqson?

The backstory:

A Flagler County Sheriff's Office school resource deputy said they were contacted regarding an incident reported to a school guidance counselor on Feb. 11.

The child told deputies they were being abused by a family member, who was identified as Henriqson.

An investigation started immediately, and detectives said they contacted the child's legal guardian, who agreed to assist.

Based on the child's statement, evidence located and other investigative techniques, deputies said they obtained an arrest warrant for Henriqson, a search warrant for his residence, and a warrant for the collection of his DNA and fingernail clippings.

Reports show that Henriqson refused to tell sheriffs where he was located, but detectives found him traveling southbound on I-95, attempting to flee Flagler County.

Henriqson was arrested for capital sexual battery, sexual battery by familial or custodial authority, and lewd or lascivious battery, officials stated.

Kristopher Henriqson, 47, of Palm Coast, was arrested on Feb. 11. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Additional charges added

Dig deeper:

When looking through Henriqson’s home, detectives said they also discovered evidence suggesting the presence of a large amount of drugs.

An additional search warrant was obtained, and officials said they discovered 3.8 pounds of marijuana.

Henriqson was then also arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; possession of hashish; and possession of drug paraphernalia, reports show.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commended the child for their courage to come forward.

"The details of this case are beyond horrifying, and it took a lot of bravery for this child to report the abuse they endured for years, taking this child’s innocence away so that we could hold this pervert accountable," he said. "Our school resource deputies, detectives, victim advocates, RTCC analysts and CSI team did what they are trained to do, working tirelessly together and leaving no stone unturned until we could put this sick and dangerous pervert behind bars — hopefully for good!"

Staly said Henriqson's crimes qualify for the death penalty.

"I believe that is the only penalty he should get," he said. "I pray for our victim that she receives the support and therapy that she needs from these vicious crimes that were at the hand of this pervert she trusted as a child."

