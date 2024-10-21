Central Florida sample ballots: View your county ballot
Election Day 2024 is less than two weeks away.
While the presidential race between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be at the top of the ballot, there are several other races that Floridians will vote on, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state senate and house races, as well as six amendments.
Sample ballots likely have been mailed out already. If you did not receive yours, you can contact your local Supervisor of Elections Office or you can view an online version below. Select your county below.
View our 2024 Florida Voter Guide for early voting, vote-by-mail information, how to check your voter registration, and to find your polling location on Election Day.
Sample Ballots
Brevard County
Flagler County
Lake County
Marion County
Orange County
Osceola County
Polk County
Seminole County
Sumter County
Volusia County
