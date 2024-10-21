Central Florida sample ballots: View your county ballot

Election Day 2024 is less than two weeks away.

While the presidential race between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be at the top of the ballot, there are several other races that Floridians will vote on, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state senate and house races, as well as six amendments.

Sample ballots likely have been mailed out already. If you did not receive yours, you can contact your local Supervisor of Elections Office or you can view an online version below. Select your county below.

View our 2024 Florida Voter Guide for early voting, vote-by-mail information, how to check your voter registration, and to find your polling location on Election Day.

Sample Ballots

Sample ballots have likely already been mailed out. Those show all the contests that can be voted on in the upcoming election. If you're still waiting for yours to arrive, you can contact the Supervisor of Elections office for your county. Sample ballots are also available online. Click your county below to log in and view your sample ballot.

Brevard County

Flagler County

Lake County

Marion County

Orange County

Osceola County

Polk County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

