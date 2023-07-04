Florida firefighters rescue dog from house fire sparked by lit firework

Fireworks are a popular way to celebrate the Fourth of July, but those fire crackers come with a list of safety reminders to protect people, their pets, and homes.

Last Saturday, that real risk became a devastating reality for one Florida family after a firework was reportedly lit by a child inside the home, which sparked a fire that quickly spread.

On Tuesday, FOX 35 talked exclusively with Ocala Fire Captain Ashley Andrews about that call, the rescue, and the real hazards that fireworks have.

She said firefighters found "heavy smoke, zero visibility, (and) heavy heat" when they first arrived at the Berkely Pointe Apartments Saturday on NE 7th Street in Ocala, Florida.

The immediate concern, she said, was figuring out whether there were still people inside the apartment. Fortunately, everyone was able to escape the home safely, including their family dog, which was rescued by firefighters.

Ocala Fire Rescue said it's believed that the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread. It's believed that a child found some fireworks that were bought for the Fourth of July holiday and tried to light one.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Ocala Police Department

Photos showed the orange flames coming out of one of the first floor windows, as smoke poured out of the other windows and the upstairs. Inside the home, the walls, floors, bed, and everything else exposed to the fire was burnt, charred, and destroyed.

So bad that the home has been deemed unsafe and unlivable. The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the family with temporary shelter.

Captain Andrews said it's a tough lesson and a reminder about how to safely use fireworks – no matter how you celebrate.

"Every year, we have some kind of firework-related incident, whether it's a fire or whether it's someone hurting their hands, hurting their vision, hurting themselves," she said.

"Make sure that no one is to be around the fireworks," she said.

"If a firework doesn't light, don't look over it. Wait an extended amount of time. Make sure it doesn't go off. Make sure you have a water hose nearby or a bucket of water."