Florida firefighters give dog oxygen, save pup from fire

article

One dog was given another chance to live after firefighters saved the pup from a house fire.

The fire happened early Thursday morning on the 1900 block of North West 6th Street in Ocala.

The dog was located and saved from the fire shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

They gave the dog oxygen, nearly saving the pup's life.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the room of origin and the hallway of the home.

No injuries were reported.