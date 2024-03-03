Florida fire lieutenant's son to compete on FOX's Master Chef Junior this week

article

Meet Michael Seegobin!

This young Florida chef will compete with other young chefs for the title of Master Chef Jr on March 4 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Michael's father is Deen Seegobin, the Marion County Fire Rescue Lieutenant.

According to a Facebook post, Michael's passion for cooking has shone brightly through his homemade videos – catching the attention of Master Chef Jr's producers.

Photo shows the Seegobin family | Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

Following a ‘rigorous’ selection process, Michael was selected to compete on season 9.

MCFR Fire Chief said:

"As Fire Chief of Marion County Fire Rescue, I extend my heartfelt wishes of good luck to Michael Seegobin as he embarks on his exhilarating journey through Master Chef Jr. Michael's culinary talent and dedication inspire us all, and we are immensely proud to name him the official Master Junior Chef of Marion County Fire Rescue. I am looking forward to him cooking a meal for his dad and the crew at MCFR Weirsdale Station #27. May his passion for cooking ignite success in this competition, and may his journey serve as a beacon of inspiration to all who strive for excellence."

You can watch the show at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.