Florida education commissioner: Masks should be voluntary in schools this fall

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is asking school superintendents to revise their district’s mask policy to make face coverings voluntary instead of mandatory for the 2021-22 school year.

"Florida continues to outwork and outperform the nation in the number of students receiving a high-quality education in an in-person education setting, and our success has been rooted in schools, districts and the state implementing learned best practices and constantly relying o science and evidence," Corcoran wrote in a memo released on Wednesday.

Corcoran said a one-size-fits-all approach to mask mandates "do not meet the unique needs of individual students or their families," and is recommending "surgical -- not sweeping -- decisions to mitigate largescale education disruptions."

Corcoran contends that data shows that district face-covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus.

"Right now, our schools are safer than the communities at large," Corcoran added. "This safety record should only increase next school year with the increased availability of vaccines."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its K–12 school guidance in March to reflect the latest science on the physical distance between students in classrooms. The CDC now recommends that, with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings. CDC has updated its operational strategy to say: