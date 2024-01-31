Florida 'drug dealer' arrested after woman overdoses: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

An alleged "drug dealer" has been arrested after a 23-year-old woman died following a suspected drug overdose in Deltona, deputies said.

Nathan LeBeau, 23, was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and possession of alprazolam and psilocybin with intent to sell, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Nathan LeBeau (Photo via Volusia Sheriffs Office)

Detectives began an investigation Monday after the woman died at a local hospital in the early morning hours.

They were quickly able to identify LeBeau as the dealer and set up an undercover purchase from him. During the undercover purchase, deputies recovered fentanyl pills pressed to imitate Oxycodone.

He was taken into custody Tuesday night after recovering multiple pills identified as Oxycodone, that tested positive for fentanyl.