Florida driver killed after Tesla goes airborne, crashes into tree in Orange County, troopers say

A Florida man was killed after the vehicle he was traveling in crashed in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at Tiny Road and Green Orchard Avenue.

In a news release, officials said the 41-year-old Winter Garden man was traveling above the speed limit on Tiny Road in a Tesla Model Y when his SUV became airborne after descending a hill.

The vehicle then traveled off the road and struck a fence before entering a field and colliding with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The date and time of the crash remains under investigation. A resident told FHP they may have heard the crash happen at 10 p.m. Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both lanes of Tiny Road are blocked in the area.

The crash remains under investigation.