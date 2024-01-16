4-vehicle fire erupts near Orlando home early Tuesday morning, firefighters say

Stream FOX 35 Orlando:

Firefighters battled a four-vehicle fire near a home in Orlando early Tuesday morning.

The Orange County Fire Department arrived and began to extinguish the fire at around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Casasia Drive in Orlando.

There was no extension of the fire to the home, and all the occupants were evacuated safely, firefighters said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other details have been released at this time.