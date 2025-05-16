Florida teen sentenced to 5 years in accidental shooting of childhood friend

The Brief Aaden Torres, 17, was sentenced to five years in prison for fatally shooting 18-year-old Jacob Ferrell in 2023. The emotional case, ruled a tragic accident, raises ongoing questions about how Torres obtained the firearm. Families remain devastated, as officials continue investigating potential additional charges tied to gun access.



Aaden Torres, 17, was sentenced to five years in prison for accidentally shooting and killing his childhood friend Jacob Ferrell, as authorities continue investigating how he obtained the gun.

What we know:

Aaden Torres, 17, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by two years of probation after pleading guilty to manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The case stems from the 2023 fatal shooting of Jacob Ferrell, an 18-year-old and childhood friend of Torres.

Judge Vincent Chu handed down the sentence as Torres wept in court and apologized to the Ferrell family. Prosecutors said Torres, then 16, was playing with a gun he never should have had.

The victim’s family stormed out after the ruling, saying the punishment was far too lenient.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating how Torres obtained the firearm. State Attorney Monique Worrell indicated additional charges could be filed depending on the outcome of that investigation.

The backstory:

Jacob Ferrell and Aaden Torres were longtime friends. In 2023, while reportedly playing with a gun, Torres fatally shot Ferrell. Prosecutors acknowledged the tragedy as an accident, but emphasized that the gun should never have been in Torres’ possession, especially as a minor.

Big picture view:

The case underscores the broader issue of youth gun access and the consequences of firearms in the hands of minors. Families on both sides are grappling with irreversible loss and emotional trauma, while public debate continues around accountability and sentencing in juvenile cases involving guns.

What they're saying:

Emotions ran high in court Wednesday as the mother of Jacob Ferrell, 18, tearfully addressed the court.

"It should have never happened," Jacob’s mother said from the stand. "Why did he have to point it at Jacob? Why did he even have the gun outside?"

Jacob's father also addressed the court.

"There’s always an empty seat now," added Ferrell’s father. "I’ll never see my son get married or raise a family."

Judge Vincent Chu delivered the sentence as Torres, in tears, apologized to the family.

"I want to apologize to Jake's parents, Missy, and Mike, for the pain and sorrow I have caused. I know that the pain will never go away, but I hope it will lessen over time."

State Attorney Monique Worrell remarked, "We’re still looking into how the gun got into his hands. This investigation isn’t over."

What's next:

State Attorney Worrell said additional charges could be filed as authorities investigate how Torres obtained the firearm.

