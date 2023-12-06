Florida DMV offices, website down amid statewide network outage, department says

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is experiencing an outage on Wednesday, impacting Florida residents statewide – even at the DMV.

FLHSMV posted on social media Wednesday morning that they are experiencing a "widespread network outage," which includes all offices, the DMV online portal and the FLHSMV website.

The DMV online portal can be used to make appointments, renew driver's licenses and other ID services.

"We are working on correcting this as soon as possible and will provide an update ASAP," FLHSMV said.