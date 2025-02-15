Florida deputy scolds driver clocked going 129 mph on foggy, wet road

"Is there any reason in the world you were traveling as fast as you are?"

"You were doing 129 miles an hour when you came up behind me!"

That's the question an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy posed to a Florida driver earlier this week who allegedly was clocked driving at 129 mph when the speed limit was 70 mph. And, according to the deputy, it was when it was foggy and wet in Central Florida, potential driving hazards for any driver.

"All it takes is one mistake, and you're going to end up in a grave or a hospital or paralyzed or who knows what."

What we don't know:

We do not immediately know how old the driver was nor the exact road the incident happened on. The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared a video montage of various speeding incidents on social media as part of a campaign by Sheriff John Mina to propose legislation for harsher speeding penalties in Florida.

OCSO said 101 drivers were given tickets in January alone for driving at 100 mph or more. In January 2024, OCSO said 29 tickets for the same offense were given.

Sheriff Mina's proposal is to drastically increase the financial penalty for excessive speeding, defined as traveling 50 mph over the posted speed limit or traveling over 100 miles per hour.

Under his proposal, the fines would be:

First offense: $2,500 fine, license suspended for six months, and vehicle impounded for 30 days

Second offense: $5,000 fine, license suspended for a year, and vehicle impounded for 30 days

Deadly crash in Lake Nona

It came the same week that a student at Lake Nona High School was killed, and two others hurt in a destructive and fiery crash in Orlando. Orlando police are investigating that crash and said, citing preliminary info, that reckless driving, speeding, and alleged weaving in and out of traffic, were reported in that crash.

FHP: Teen clocked driving 141 mph

The Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 17-year-old driver who was allegedly driving 141 mph on State Route 408 – in a 60 mph zone, more than double the posted speed limit. That driver was arrested and booked into the Orange County Juvenile Detection Center.

"In Florida, the speed limit NEVER exceeds 70 mph. Slow down!"