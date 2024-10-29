Florida deputy rescues dog stuck in pond: 'My hero!'

A deputy with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office sprang into action on Saturday when he jumped into a pond to rescue a dog in distress.

Deputy Alex Wolfe, who had initially paddled out in a kayak to assist the animal, found that the dog was hesitant about the small boat and swam away. Undeterred, the deputy leaped into the water to reach the dog.

Bystanders cheered as the rescue unfolded, with Deputy Wolfe, wearing a body camera, heard saying, "My hero!" while pulling the dog to safety.

The dog was subsequently handed over to Animal Control, which was able to reunite it with its owner.

