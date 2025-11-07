Florida deputy killed in reported ambush shooting while responding to crash

The Brief A Miami-Dade County deputy was fatally shot Thursday after being ambushed while responding to a traffic crash. Deputy Devin Jaramillo was attacked during a fight at the scene, authorities said. One person was detained and another found dead as investigators continue to determine their connection to the shooting.



A Miami-Dade County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday after being ambushed while responding to a traffic crash, authorities said.

Deputy Devin Jaramillo had responded to the crash earlier in the afternoon when a fight reportedly broke out, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators said Jaramillo, 27, was attacked and fatally shot during a confrontation.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of a warehouse near Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue as the deputy was responding to a car crash. Bystanders called 911 and deputies responded and gave him first aid before he was rushed to HCA-Florida Kendall Hospital, where he died.

A solemn procession was held outside the hospital Thursday night as law enforcement officers paid tribute to the fallen deputy. Sheriff officials said one person was detained and another was found dead at the scene, though it remains unclear how the two were involved in the shooting.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Jaramillo's legacy of "integrity, compassion, and courage" will live on with those who served alongside him.

"What happened to our deputy is not okay," the sheriff said in a statement. "He gave the ultimate sacrifice — his life defending us, defending you. And we need to understand as a society and as a community, that is just unacceptable. We will not accept that ever."

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

