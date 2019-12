article

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 12-year-old Hunter Curtis Williamson.

Hunter was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the 4200 block of Jean Street.

Deputes say he was last seen wearing a white polo and khaki pants. No other information has been provided.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at (850) 436-9620.