Florida deputies locate missing 79-year-old man with dementia

UPDATE:

Deputies confirmed that Peter has been found and is in good health.

[ORIGINAL STORY BELOW]

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a Silver Alert is active for 79-year-old Peter Reilly.

They said that he was last seen in DeLand on Sunday morning driving a 2003 silver Cadillac Deville with Florida tag BXNV62. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and tan pants.

Deputies are reportedly concerned for Peter because he has dementia.

If you see him, please call 911, police urged.

