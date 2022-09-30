Florida deputies form human chain to save woman from rushing flood waters amid Hurricane Ian

Orange County Deputies formed a human chain to rescue a woman who was trapped in rushing floodwaters during Hurricane Ian.

The rescue took place on Thursday after the woman's car was swept away by an extreme current.

The current was in floodwaters at Dean and Lake Underhill where the Little Econ River surged.

The video below is courtesy of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The five deputies formed a human chain and used rope to venture into rushing water that was reportedly 10-feet deep.

Orange County deputies conducted several other rescues for residents who were trapped in dangerous floodwaters as a result of Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday, the National Guard was called to rescue 150 people from an Orlando assisted living facility along, a couple dozen people from Union Park, and 45 others from Orlo Vista due to massive floodwaters.