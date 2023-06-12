Florida deputies catch cow spotted roaming streets of Oviedo early Monday

Video obtained by FOX 35 News appears to show Seminole County sheriff's deputies moonlighting as cowboys early Monday.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received calls about a cow roaming Oviedo neighborhoods around midnight. Dashboard camera video shows one deputy slowly rolling alongside the bovine that was just casually strolling down Old Lockwood Road. The wandering cow was also captured on neighborhood security cameras.

Deputies said the cow never caused a stir, and they eventually were able to reunite the cow with its owners.

Last month, some cows were caught on video racing across a very busy stretch of U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee. Brenda and Dominik Lee shared a video with FOX 35 News of what appeared to show two cows running in front of them as the animals crossed the multi-lane highway just south of the intersection with Partin Settlement Rd. The cows then ran over the median, dodging several southbound vehicles, as they headed toward the AdventHealth Partin Settlement ER parking lot.



