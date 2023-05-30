Cows escape trailer, race down busy stretch of U.S. 192 in Kissimmee

The "Cow Capital" of Florida is earning its moniker after drivers spotted half-a-dozen bovines racing across a very busy stretch of U.S. Highway 192.

Brenda and Dominik Lee shared a video with FOX 35 News of what appeared to show two cows running in front of them as the animals crossed the multi-lane highway just south of the intersection with Partin Settlement Rd. The cows then ran over the median, dodging several southbound vehicles, as they headed toward the AdventHealth Partin Settlement ER parking lot.

"The cows got loose from a trailer going down the road," a spokesperson with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35. "We were assisting Animal Services in recapturing them."

Kissimmee, located at Walt Disney World's doorstep, is known for its rich cattle history and the pioneer ranching families that settled the area. Despite recent development and urban sprawl, several ranches can still be found across Osceola County.