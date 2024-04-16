Florida custodian allegedly snatches $9,000 cashier's check from credit union printer

article

A cleaning company staff member was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly snatched a cashier's check worth over $9,000 from a credit union printer while working in the building.

Troy Short, 56, was charged with larceny-grand theft after the incident that unfolded at the Florida Credit Union at 5805 Seven Mile Drive in Wildwood on April 10, according to an arrest affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department. He was booked into the Sumter County Jail three days later.

Police responded to the credit union at around 12:45 p.m. that Wednesday and spoke with an employee who said two days before, a man, later identified as Short, entered the bank and grabbed a cashier's check valued at $9,113.14 from a printer inside the office area, the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage showed Short, an employee of High Maintenance Cleaning, cleaning the office area when he grabbed the cashier's check, looked at it and set it back down. Twenty minutes later, he came back into the office carrying a trash bag, grabbed the cashier's check again and left the bank, according to the affidavit. When he left the bank, Short was seen putting the garbage bag on the roof of his car and placing the check inside his vehicle.

Police spoke with the owner of High Maintenance Cleaning, who said Short said it was a "mistake" and he got rid it in the dumpster. Credit union staff said they didn't find it after a search of the dumpster.

High Maintenance Cleaning fired Short, the affidavit said.

In a follow-up investigation, police spoke with Short, who said in a post-Miranda interview that "he took the cashier's check, however upon realizing it was real, he disposed of it by crumpling it up and throwing it away in the dumpster," according to the affidavit. He admitted to taking the cashier's check, but said he didn't have it in his possession.

Short was then taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

His bond was set at $2,500, which he posted later that afternoon.