Florida sheriff's date night derailed by 'obnoxious' man with swinging fishhook

What started as a night out for Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, his wife and a few friends turned into a display of law enforcement in action when he had to trespass an "obnoxious" patron who was harassing others with a swinging fishhook.

The incident happened Friday night at Carrabba's in Palm Coast, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Staly was advised by restaurant staff, who told him that a man was in the waiting area swinging a contraption he made near other customers. It was a dreamcatcher that he attached a large fishing hook to, deputies said.

A man was trespassed from Carrabba's in Palm Coast on April 12, 2024, after he was allegedly harassing customers with a swinging fish hook inside the restaurant.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared video footage of the man's interaction with Staly and deputies. He was seen sitting on a bench outside the restaurant explaining his contraption to deputies. You can watch the video in the player above.

"Where's the dangerous hook?" the man is heard asking deputies.

"That's a pretty dangerous hook," a deputy replied, holding onto the large fishhook attached to the end of the purple and blue dreamcatcher.

After a brief exchange, the man left the premises at the request of responding deputies and restaurant management. Deputies said he didn't have any pending warrants.

"Alright, love you guys," he told the deputies as he left.

No other details were released.

"Local businesses shouldn’t have to deal with obnoxious patrons harassing other customers. Since I was already there onsite, I was happy to assist them and get him off their property immediately," Staly said in a statement. "A Sheriff is never off duty."